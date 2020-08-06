CSAF Visits Tinker AFB - Interview Clips

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/755478" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Chief of Staff of the Air Force, Gen. David L. Goldfein, visited Tinker AFB, Oklahoma on 8 June, 2020, to gain a better understanding of financial and mission impacts due to COVID-19. Gen. Goldfein received several broad mission briefs of Tinker Air Force Base including the Air Force Sustainment Center, the Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex, the new KC-46 campus and the 552nd Air Control Wing.