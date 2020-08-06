Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CSAF Visits Tinker AFB - Interview Clips

    UNITED STATES

    06.08.2020

    Video by 2nd Lt. Danny Rangel 

    72nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    The Chief of Staff of the Air Force, Gen. David L. Goldfein, visited Tinker AFB, Oklahoma on 8 June, 2020, to gain a better understanding of financial and mission impacts due to COVID-19. Gen. Goldfein received several broad mission briefs of Tinker Air Force Base including the Air Force Sustainment Center, the Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex, the new KC-46 campus and the 552nd Air Control Wing.

    TAGS

    CSAF
    Tinker Air Force Base
    David Goldfein
    COVID-19

