Phoenix Spark Lab, 60th MXS prototypes, delivers PPE for COVID-19 response

Multimedia montage featuring photos and interviews of Travis AFB personnel involved in the collaboration and development of prototypes for personal protective equipment (PPE). The equipment, once approved by 60 AMDS, is used by medical staff to protect against COVID-19.
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2020 19:18
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|755475
|VIRIN:
|200608-F-UE898-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107847967
|Length:
|00:02:26
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
