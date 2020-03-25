Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Phoenix Spark Lab, 60th MXS prototypes, delivers PPE for COVID-19 response

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Traci Keller 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Multimedia montage featuring photos and interviews of Travis AFB personnel involved in the collaboration and development of prototypes for personal protective equipment (PPE). The equipment, once approved by 60 AMDS, is used by medical staff to protect against COVID-19.

    Date Taken: 03.25.2020
    Date Posted: 06.09.2020 19:18
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 755475
    VIRIN: 200608-F-UE898-001
    Filename: DOD_107847967
    Length: 00:02:26
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PPE
    innovation
    3D printing
    Phoenix Spark
    coronavirus
    COVID19

