Phoenix Spark Lab, 60th MXS prototypes, delivers PPE for COVID-19 response

Multimedia montage featuring photos and interviews of Travis AFB personnel involved in the collaboration and development of prototypes for personal protective equipment (PPE). The equipment, once approved by 60 AMDS, is used by medical staff to protect against COVID-19.