Highlights of the 2020 virtual COMACC visit to Grand Forks AFB.
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2020 15:52
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|755457
|VIRIN:
|200509-F-VY761-901
|Filename:
|DOD_107847697
|Length:
|00:05:59
|Location:
|GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Virtual COMACC Visit, by Amn Jack LeGrand, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT