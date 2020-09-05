Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Virtual COMACC Visit

    GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2020

    Video by Airman Jack LeGrand 

    Grand Forks Air Force Base Public Affairs

    Highlights of the 2020 virtual COMACC visit to Grand Forks AFB.

    Date Taken: 05.09.2020
    Date Posted: 06.09.2020 15:52
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 755457
    VIRIN: 200509-F-VY761-901
    Filename: DOD_107847697
    Length: 00:05:59
    Location: GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Virtual COMACC Visit, by Amn Jack LeGrand, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Combat Command
    ACC
    Grand Forks AFB
    Air Force
    Grand Forks
    Grand Forks Air Force Base
    Virtual
    COMACC
    Visit
    319 RW

