    Thanks a Bunch Air Force Research Laboratory

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2020

    Video by Matthew Clouse, Christopher Decker and Ryan Law

    Air Force Materiel Command

    General Arnold Bunch Jr., Commander of Air Force Materiel Command, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, thanks Air Force Research Laboratory professionals for their work during the COVID-19. pandemic, April 20, 2020. (U.S. Air Force Video by Matthew Clouse)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2020
    Date Posted: 06.09.2020 15:05
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 755452
    VIRIN: 200430-F-F3456-1001
    Filename: DOD_107847634
    Length: 00:01:53
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thanks a Bunch Air Force Research Laboratory, by Matthew Clouse, Christopher Decker and Ryan Law, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAF
    AFMC
    WPAFB
    coronavirus
    COVID-19

