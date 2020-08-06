Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Idaho ARNG supports civil unrest response efforts

    DC, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Erich Smith 

    National Guard Bureau

    Soldiers with the Idaho Army National Guard’s 2nd Battalion, 116th Cavalry Regiment stage a blocking posture in support of civil unrest response efforts June 8, 2020, in Washington, D.C. The Idaho Army Guard members were supporting the District of Columbia National Guard, local and federal officials.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2020
    Date Posted: 06.09.2020 14:32
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 755442
    VIRIN: 200608-Z-NB148-001
    Filename: DOD_107847509
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Idaho ARNG supports civil unrest response efforts, by TSgt Erich Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Washington
    D.C.
    Idaho National Guard
    Idaho Army National Guard
    DC Civil Unrest
    DC Civil Disturbance

