    Questions with the Vice Commander

    GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2020

    Video by Airman Jack LeGrand 

    Grand Forks Air Force Base Public Affairs

    A sit down with the Vice Commander of Grand Forks Air Force Base, Col. Yates. We talk about impressions of the base and The Air Force as well as advice for future members and leaders of The Air Force.

    Date Taken: 05.17.2020
    Date Posted: 06.09.2020 14:45
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 755441
    VIRIN: 200517-F-VY761-600
    Filename: DOD_107847502
    Length: 00:02:51
    Location: GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US 
    TAGS

    Global Hawk
    Interview
    Air Force
    Grand Forks
    Grand Forks Air Force Base
    Vice Commander
    GFAFB
    319th RW
    Col. Yates

