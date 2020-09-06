Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    That's Air University-Building Your Replacement

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2020

    Video by Billy Blankenship and Robert Dantzler

    Air University Public Affairs

    Maj. Branden Jarmon, an Air University instructor at Officer Training School, talks about the importance of education in our military and how his time as an instructor has made him a better officer.

    Date Taken: 06.09.2020
    Date Posted: 06.09.2020 14:18
    Category: Series
    Air Education and Training Command
    Air University

