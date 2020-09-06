That's Air University-Building Your Replacement

Maj. Branden Jarmon, an Air University instructor at Officer Training School, talks about the importance of education in our military and how his time as an instructor has made him a better officer.
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2020 14:18
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|755436
|VIRIN:
|200609-F-VZ654-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107847455
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
