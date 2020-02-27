Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Capt. Terry Williams

    AL ASAD AIR BASE, IRAQ

    02.27.2020

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Gary Witte 

    207th Regional Support Group

    Capt. Terry Williams wishes his father and brother a Happy Father's Day.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2020
    Date Posted: 06.09.2020 13:50
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 755433
    VIRIN: 200227-A-DS044-004
    Filename: DOD_107847421
    Length: 00:00:12
    Location: AL ASAD AIR BASE, IQ
    Hometown: COLUMBIA, SC, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Capt. Terry Williams, by SFC Gary Witte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Al Asad
    Iraq
    Father's Day
    CJTF
    207th Regional Support Group
    Operation Inherent Resolve
    OIR
    207 RSG

