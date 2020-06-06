B-roll Package: 127th Wing Security Forces members conduct routine training on how to respond to a suspicious individual. The exercise was instructed bye Master Sergeant Chad Baldwin, of the 127th Wing Mission Support Group Security Forces Squadron.
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2020 15:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|755432
|VIRIN:
|200606-Z-YW189-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_107847410
|Length:
|00:02:36
|Location:
|SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 127th wing Security Forces Arrest Procedure Training, by SSgt Samara Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
