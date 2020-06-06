Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    127th wing Security Forces Arrest Procedure Training

    SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Samara Taylor 

    127th Wing Public Affairs

    B-roll Package: 127th Wing Security Forces members conduct routine training on how to respond to a suspicious individual. The exercise was instructed bye Master Sergeant Chad Baldwin, of the 127th Wing Mission Support Group Security Forces Squadron.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2020
    Date Posted: 06.09.2020 15:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 755432
    VIRIN: 200606-Z-YW189-1002
    Filename: DOD_107847410
    Length: 00:02:36
    Location: SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 127th wing Security Forces Arrest Procedure Training, by SSgt Samara Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

