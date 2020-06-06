B-Roll Package: Airmen of the 127th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Mich. conduct engine maintenance on an A-10 Thunderbolt II from the 107th Fighter Squadron, Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Mich. June 06, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2020 15:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|755430
|VIRIN:
|200606-Z-VA676-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107847408
|Length:
|00:02:04
|Location:
|SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 127th Maintainers Work on A-10 Thunderbolt II Engine, by TSgt Daniel Heaton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT