Visit to NATO by the President of Montenegro - arrival
BRUSSELS, BELGIUM
06.09.2020
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg met with President of Montenegro Milo Đukanović on 9 June 2020 at NATO Headquarters in Brussels.
|06.09.2020
|06.09.2020 12:06
|B-Roll
|755414
|DOD_107847218
|00:01:01
|BRUSSELS, BE
|4
|0
|0
|0
