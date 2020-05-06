NASHVILLE, Tenn. (June 5, 2020) – Gov. Bill Lee attended an Alternate Care Site construction turnover ceremony at the Nashville General Hospital today.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District, and its contractor Turner Construction turned over the completed construction of the alternate care site at the Nashville General Hospital to Tennessee and Metro Nashville officials. This facility will care for 67 COVID-19 non-acute patients.
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2020 09:48
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|755396
|VIRIN:
|200605-A-BO243-2000
|PIN:
|2000
|Filename:
|DOD_107847066
|Length:
|00:03:23
|Location:
|NASHVILLE, TN, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Corps turns over Alternate Care Site facility to the State of Tennessee, by Mark Rankin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT