Corps turns over Alternate Care Site facility to the State of Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (June 5, 2020) – Gov. Bill Lee attended an Alternate Care Site construction turnover ceremony at the Nashville General Hospital today.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District, and its contractor Turner Construction turned over the completed construction of the alternate care site at the Nashville General Hospital to Tennessee and Metro Nashville officials. This facility will care for 67 COVID-19 non-acute patients.