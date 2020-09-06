Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sheppard Speaks 361st TRS Aersospace Ground Equipment

    TX, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2020

    Video by Benjamin Remmert 

    82nd Training Wing Public Affairs

    In this installment of Sheppard Speaks the installation commander and command chief highlight another part of the 361st TRS where the Aerospace Ground Equipment course is taught. There is an interview with an instructor and student currently going through the course.

    Date Taken: 06.09.2020
    Date Posted: 06.09.2020 09:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 755395
    VIRIN: 200609-F-RR907-003
    Filename: DOD_107847065
    Length: 00:04:06
    Location: TX, US
    TAGS

    Sheppard Air Force Base
    Aerospace Ground Equipment
    AGE
    Training
    Support Equipment
    Tech School

