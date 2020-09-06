In this installment of Sheppard Speaks the installation commander and command chief highlight another part of the 361st TRS where the Aerospace Ground Equipment course is taught. There is an interview with an instructor and student currently going through the course.
This work, Sheppard Speaks 361st TRS Aersospace Ground Equipment, by Benjamin Remmert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
