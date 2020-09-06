Sheppard Speaks 361st TRS

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This is the first video in a series called Sheppard Speaks where the installation commander and command chief visit and highlight different training squadrons around Sheppard AFB. The 361st TRS is where Aerospace Propulsion is taught. We hear from an instructor and a student in the video.