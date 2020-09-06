Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sheppard Speaks 361st TRS

    TX, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2020

    Video by Benjamin Remmert 

    82nd Training Wing Public Affairs

    This is the first video in a series called Sheppard Speaks where the installation commander and command chief visit and highlight different training squadrons around Sheppard AFB. The 361st TRS is where Aerospace Propulsion is taught. We hear from an instructor and a student in the video.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sheppard Speaks 361st TRS, by Benjamin Remmert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Sheppard Air Force Base
    Aerospace Propulsion
    Jet Engines
    Tech School

