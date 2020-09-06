This is the first video in a series called Sheppard Speaks where the installation commander and command chief visit and highlight different training squadrons around Sheppard AFB. The 361st TRS is where Aerospace Propulsion is taught. We hear from an instructor and a student in the video.
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2020 09:58
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|755393
|VIRIN:
|200609-F-RR907-004
|Filename:
|DOD_107847063
|Length:
|00:04:24
|Location:
|TX, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Sheppard Speaks 361st TRS, by Benjamin Remmert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
