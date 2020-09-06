Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ENJJPT Change of Commands May 2020

    TX, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2020

    Video by Benjamin Remmert 

    82nd Training Wing Public Affairs

    In this video, we highlight several flying training squadrons' change of commands at ENJJPT. As is tradition, incoming commanders fly their aircraft ahead of the outgoing commander symbolizing the change.

    Date Taken: 06.09.2020
    Date Posted: 06.09.2020 09:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 755392
    VIRIN: 200609-F-RR907-004
    Filename: DOD_107847060
    Length: 00:02:15
    Location: TX, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ENJJPT Change of Commands May 2020, by Benjamin Remmert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Flying
    Sheppard Air Force Base
    T-6 Texan
    T-38
    Command Change
    ENJJPT

