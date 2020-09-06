ENJJPT Change of Commands May 2020

In this video, we highlight several flying training squadrons' change of commands at ENJJPT. As is tradition, incoming commanders fly their aircraft ahead of the outgoing commander symbolizing the change.
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2020 09:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|755392
|VIRIN:
|200609-F-RR907-004
|Filename:
|DOD_107847060
|Length:
|00:02:15
|Location:
|TX, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
