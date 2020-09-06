BALTIC SEA (June 09, 2020) Lithuanian Navy LNS Skalvis (M53) conducts a replenishment at sea procedure with German Navy FGS Donau (A516) and Finnish Navy FNS PurunPAA (41) during BALTOPS 2020. BALTOPS is the premier annual maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic region, enhancing flexibility and interoperability. (Photo courtesy of the Lithuanian Navy)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2020 10:28
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|755391
|VIRIN:
|200609-N-NO901-010
|Filename:
|DOD_107847050
|Length:
|00:00:08
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
This work, BALTOPS 2020, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
