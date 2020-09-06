Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BALTOPS 2020

    NAPLES, ITALY

    06.09.2020

    BALTIC SEA (June 09, 2020) Lithuanian Navy LNS Skalvis (M53) conducts a replenishment at sea procedure with German Navy FGS Donau (A516) and Finnish Navy FNS PurunPAA (41) during BALTOPS 2020. BALTOPS is the premier annual maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic region, enhancing flexibility and interoperability. (Photo courtesy of the Lithuanian Navy)

    Date Taken: 06.09.2020
    Date Posted: 06.09.2020 10:28
    Video ID: 755391
    VIRIN: 200609-N-NO901-010
    Filename: DOD_107847050
    Length: 00:00:08
    Location: NAPLES, IT 
    NATO
    C6F
    MSC
    DDG75
    DONALDCOOK
    BALTOPS2020

