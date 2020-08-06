Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd Squadron, 13th Cavalry Regt, Walking Blood Bank

    TX, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Alon Humphrey 

    3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division Public Affairs

    Armed serves blood program teams up with 2nd squadron, 13th cavalry regiment to establish a brigade wide walking blood bank. This allows a unit to evacuate a soldier to the rear and quickly administer help to that wounded service member.

    CPT Raymond Oberle 2-13 Cav squadron physician assistant
    SPC Aldin Herncic, ASBP Lad Tec.

    Date Taken: 06.08.2020
    Date Posted: 06.08.2020 23:57
    Location: TX, US
    Hometown: MERIDIAN, ID, US
    Blood Drive

