SPC Olsen Soldier of the Year Competitin B-Roll

Over the course of a few days, SPC Brennen Olsen of 536th Support Maintenance Company, 25th Division Sustainment Brigade, competed in the 25th Infantry Division Soldier of the year competition. Competitors tested their knowledge, skills and abilities by conquering urban warfare simulations, demonstrating critical thinking, formal board interviews, a modified Army Combat Fitness Test, land navigation, weapons qualifications, written exams, and warrior tasks and battle drills relevant to today’s operating environment. As the winner of the competition and 25th ID's Soldier of the year, SPC Olsen will go on to the next level to compete for the Best Warrior of U.S. Army Pacific.
|06.03.2020
Date Posted: 06.08.2020
|B-Roll
|755356
|200608-A-EL257-0002
|DOD_107846607
|00:00:32
|HI, US
|SAND SPRINGS, OK, US
|2
|0
|0
|0
