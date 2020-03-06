Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SPC Olsen Soldier of the Year Competitin B-Roll

    HI, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2020

    Video by Sgt. Ryan Jenkins 

    25th Infantry Division   

    Over the course of a few days, SPC Brennen Olsen of 536th Support Maintenance Company, 25th Division Sustainment Brigade, competed in the 25th Infantry Division Soldier of the year competition. Competitors tested their knowledge, skills and abilities by conquering urban warfare simulations, demonstrating critical thinking, formal board interviews, a modified Army Combat Fitness Test, land navigation, weapons qualifications, written exams, and warrior tasks and battle drills relevant to today’s operating environment. As the winner of the competition and 25th ID's Soldier of the year, SPC Olsen will go on to the next level to compete for the Best Warrior of U.S. Army Pacific.

    Date Taken: 06.03.2020
    Date Posted: 06.08.2020 22:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 755356
    VIRIN: 200608-A-EL257-0002
    Filename: DOD_107846607
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: HI, US
    Hometown: SAND SPRINGS, OK, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SPC Olsen Soldier of the Year Competitin B-Roll, by SGT Ryan Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #TropicLightning #AmericasPacificDivision #StrikeHard #Soldier

