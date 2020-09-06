7th Communication Battalion Commanding Officer's Farewell

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine LtCol Michael T. Hlad, commanding officer of 7th Communication Battalion, gives his farewell address to the Marines of 7th Comm Bn., on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, June 9, 2020. Hlad, a native of Ft. Thomas, KY, is turning over the colors of 7th Comm Bn. to LtCol. Jeff Patterson. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Sarah Taggett)