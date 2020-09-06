U.S. Marine LtCol Michael T. Hlad, commanding officer of 7th Communication Battalion, gives his farewell address to the Marines of 7th Comm Bn., on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, June 9, 2020. Hlad, a native of Ft. Thomas, KY, is turning over the colors of 7th Comm Bn. to LtCol. Jeff Patterson. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Sarah Taggett)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2020 01:31
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|755354
|VIRIN:
|200609-M-YH254-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107846600
|Length:
|00:07:51
|Location:
|CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 7th Communication Battalion Commanding Officer's Farewell, by LCpl Sarah Taggett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT