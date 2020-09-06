Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    7th Communication Battalion Commanding Officer's Farewell

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.09.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Sarah Taggett 

    III MEF Information Group     

    U.S. Marine LtCol Michael T. Hlad, commanding officer of 7th Communication Battalion, gives his farewell address to the Marines of 7th Comm Bn., on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, June 9, 2020. Hlad, a native of Ft. Thomas, KY, is turning over the colors of 7th Comm Bn. to LtCol. Jeff Patterson. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Sarah Taggett)

    Date Taken: 06.09.2020
    Date Posted: 06.09.2020 01:31
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 755354
    VIRIN: 200609-M-YH254-1001
    Filename: DOD_107846600
    Length: 00:07:51
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 7th Communication Battalion Commanding Officer's Farewell, by LCpl Sarah Taggett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Japan
    OKINAWA
    USMC
    Camp Hansen
    U.S. Marine Corps

