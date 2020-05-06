Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    15th MEU hones long-range raid skills during RUT

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2020

    Video by Cpl. Britany Rowlett 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines with Charlie Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/4, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct a long-range raid exercise during realistic urban training at Marine Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, June 05, 2020. Marines trained in an unfamiliar, urban environment, focusing on tactics, techniques and procedures applicable to raid operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Britany Rowlett)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2020
    Date Posted: 06.08.2020 19:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 755348
    VIRIN: 200605-M-ZN327-2001
    Filename: DOD_107846479
    Length: 00:03:16
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 15th MEU hones long-range raid skills during RUT, by Cpl Britany Rowlett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    night
    raid
    15th MEU
    Charlie Company
    U.S. Marine Corps
    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit
    assualt
    BLT 1/4

