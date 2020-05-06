U.S. Marines with Charlie Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/4, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct a long-range raid exercise during realistic urban training at Marine Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, June 05, 2020. Marines trained in an unfamiliar, urban environment, focusing on tactics, techniques and procedures applicable to raid operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Britany Rowlett)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2020 19:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|755348
|VIRIN:
|200605-M-ZN327-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_107846479
|Length:
|00:03:16
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 15th MEU hones long-range raid skills during RUT, by Cpl Britany Rowlett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT