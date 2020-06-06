Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Infantry Division conducts Medical evacuation training in Poland

    DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, POLAND

    06.06.2020

    Video by Sgt. Anna Churco 

    U.S. Army Europe   

    Soldiers assigned to the 703rd Brigade Support Battalion, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, complete medical evacuation training June 6, 2020 at Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area, Poland, as a part of Exercise Allied Spirit. The DEFENDER-Europe 20 linked exercise, originally scheduled for May, takes place at Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area, Poland, June 15-19, 2020. Approximately 6,000 U.S. and Polish Soldiers are taking part in the exercise. The modified exercise will test a division-sized unit's ability to conduct a deliberate water crossing, integrate with alliance capabilities, and establish a common intelligence operation picture. The exercise, modified in response to COVID-19, operates in accordance with the guidance directed by DoD and host nations. All U.S. Soldiers and civilians involved in the exercise completed a 14-day quarantine and were tested for COVID-19 upon arrival with additional health screenings if necessary. For more information about Allied Spirit and DEFENDER-Europe, visit www.eur.army.mil/DefenderEurope.

    Date Taken: 06.06.2020
    Date Posted: 06.09.2020 01:01
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd Infantry Division conducts Medical evacuation training in Poland, by SGT Anna Churco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

