3rd Infantry Division, Polish Allies conduct medical evacuation-hoist training

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade of the 3rd Infantry Division from Hunter Airfield in Savannah, Georgia, conduct medical evacuation hoist training with our allied Polish partners at Drawsko Pomorskie, Poland, June 8, 2020, as part of the Exercise Allied Spirit. The DEFENDER-Europe 20 linked exercise, originally scheduled for May, takes place at Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area, Poland, June 15-19, 2020. Approximately 6,000 U.S. and Polish Soldiers are taking part in the exercise. The modified exercise will test a division-sized unit's ability to conduct a deliberate water crossing, integrate with alliance capabilities, and establish a common intelligence operation picture. The exercise, modified in response to COVID-19, operates in accordance with the guidance directed by DoD and host nations. All U.S. Soldiers and civilians involved in the exercise completed a 14-day quarantine and were tested for COVID-19 upon arrival with additional health screenings if necessary. For more information about Allied Spirit and DEFENDER-Europe, visit www.eur.army.mil/DefenderEurope.
|06.08.2020
|06.09.2020 01:04
|B-Roll
|755341
|200608-A-BH298-446
|102
|DOD_107846396
|00:02:08
|DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|1
|0
|0
|0
