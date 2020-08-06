CLB-15: Road to Deployment Workshop. OPSEC

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Combat Logistics Battalion 15, 1st Marine Logistics Group, conducts and OPSEC training video for the Road to Deployment Workshop series at Camp Pendleton, California on May 5, 2020. The Road to Deployment Workshop readies Marines and their families in order to prepare themselves throughout the upcoming deployment period. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Conner Robbins)