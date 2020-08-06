Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    CLB-15: Road to Deployment Workshop. OPSEC

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2020

    Video by Sgt. Conner Robbins  

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    Combat Logistics Battalion 15, 1st Marine Logistics Group, conducts and OPSEC training video for the Road to Deployment Workshop series at Camp Pendleton, California on May 5, 2020. The Road to Deployment Workshop readies Marines and their families in order to prepare themselves throughout the upcoming deployment period. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Conner Robbins)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2020
    Date Posted: 06.08.2020 18:42
    Category:
    Video ID: 755334
    VIRIN: 200608-M-PL003-803
    Filename: DOD_107846189
    Length: 00:15:43
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CLB-15: Road to Deployment Workshop. OPSEC, by Sgt Conner Robbins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    OPSEC
    Pre-Deployment Training
    Training
    Combat Logistics Regiment 15
    CLB-15
    Road To Deployment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT