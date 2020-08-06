Combat Logistics Battalion 15, 1st Marine Logistics Group, conducts and OPSEC training video for the Road to Deployment Workshop series at Camp Pendleton, California on May 5, 2020. The Road to Deployment Workshop readies Marines and their families in order to prepare themselves throughout the upcoming deployment period. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Conner Robbins)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2020 18:42
|Category:
|Video ID:
|755334
|VIRIN:
|200608-M-PL003-803
|Filename:
|DOD_107846189
|Length:
|00:15:43
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CLB-15: Road to Deployment Workshop. OPSEC, by Sgt Conner Robbins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
