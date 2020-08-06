Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    5th Gabram sends

    UNITED STATES

    06.08.2020

    Video by Brittany Nelson 

    U.S. Army Installation Management Command     

    LTG Doug Gabram, IMCOM CG, addresses the workforce in his 5th Gabram sends video series.

    Date Taken: 06.08.2020
    Date Posted: 06.08.2020 15:49
