1st SOW Change of Command

U.S. Air Force Col. Mike Conley, 1st Special Operations Wing out going commander, relinquishes command to U.S. Air Force Col. Jocelyn Schermerhorn, 1st SOW incoming commander, at Hurlburt Field, Florida, June 8, 2020. Schermerhorn will be the first female commander of the 1st SOW. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Nathan LeVang, Airman 1st Class David Lynn, and Airman 1st Class Blake Wiles)
