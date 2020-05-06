1st Lt. Severance and Sgt. Hickok wish their family and friends a happy 4th of July.
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2020 15:05
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|755326
|VIRIN:
|200605-A-HS490-800
|Filename:
|DOD_107846058
|Length:
|00:00:13
|Location:
|US
|Hometown:
|ANCHORAGE, AK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Alaska Army National Guard 1st Lt Severance and Sgt. Hickok holiday greeting., by SGT Heidi Kroll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT