    Alaska Army National Guard 1st Lt Severance and Sgt. Hickok holiday greeting.

    UNITED STATES

    06.05.2020

    Video by Sgt. Heidi Kroll 

    297TH Regional Support Group

    1st Lt. Severance and Sgt. Hickok wish their family and friends a happy 4th of July.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2020
    Date Posted: 06.08.2020 15:05
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 755326
    VIRIN: 200605-A-HS490-800
    Filename: DOD_107846058
    Length: 00:00:13
    Location: US
    Hometown: ANCHORAGE, AK, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alaska Army National Guard 1st Lt Severance and Sgt. Hickok holiday greeting., by SGT Heidi Kroll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Independence Day

