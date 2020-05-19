Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ND National Guard Respond to COVID-19 Outbreak

    05.19.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. michael knodle 

    119th Wing Public Affairs North Dakota Air National Guard

    Members of the North Dakota National Guard assist with deep cleaning of a congregate living facility in Fargo, ND on May 19, 2020. The team comprised of Army and Air National Guard members disinfected and cleaned surfaces so that residents could return.

    Date Taken: 05.19.2020
    Date Posted: 06.08.2020 14:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 755321
    VIRIN: 200519-Z-YT106-001
    Filename: DOD_107845967
    Length: 00:03:58
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ND National Guard Respond to COVID-19 Outbreak, by MSgt michael knodle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

