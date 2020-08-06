1st SOW Change of Command

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Col. Mike Conley, 1st Special Operations Wing out going commander, relinquishes command to U.S. Air Force Col. Jocelyn Schermerhorn, 1st SOW incoming commander, at Hurlburt Field, Florida, June 8, 2020. Schermerhorn will be the first female commander of the 1st SOW. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Nathan LeVang, Airman 1st Class David Lynn, and Airman 1st Class Blake Wiles)