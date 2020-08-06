Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st SOW Change of Command

    HURLBURT FIELD, FL, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Nathan LeVang, Airman 1st Class David Lynn and Airman 1st Class Blake Wiles

    1st Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Mike Conley, 1st Special Operations Wing out going commander, relinquishes command to U.S. Air Force Col. Jocelyn Schermerhorn, 1st SOW incoming commander, at Hurlburt Field, Florida, June 8, 2020. Schermerhorn will be the first female commander of the 1st SOW. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Nathan LeVang, Airman 1st Class David Lynn, and Airman 1st Class Blake Wiles)

    Date Taken: 06.08.2020
