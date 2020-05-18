#MilitaryMonday
Materiel vs. Material — Similar sound, different meanings.
Join Army Maj. Daniel Rhoades with USAMMDA’s Warfighter Expeditionary Medicine and Treatment Project Management Office as he walks you through the crucial difference between these two words in the world of #ArmyAcquisition and #ArmyMedicine.
Keep up with the USAMMDA vlogs series on our YouTube channel for an inside look at the work USAMMDA does to develop lifesaving medical capabilities for our Warfighters: https://www.youtube.com/user/USAMMDA
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2020 14:21
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|755318
|VIRIN:
|200518-O-IH391-154
|Filename:
|DOD_107845951
|Length:
|00:03:05
|Location:
|FORT DETRICK, MD, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Materiel vs. Material Vlog, by Ashley Force, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT