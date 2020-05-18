Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Materiel vs. Material Vlog

    FORT DETRICK, MD, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2020

    Video by Ashley Force 

    Medical Research and Development Command

    #MilitaryMonday

    Materiel vs. Material — Similar sound, different meanings.

    Join Army Maj. Daniel Rhoades with USAMMDA's Warfighter Expeditionary Medicine and Treatment Project Management Office as he walks you through the crucial difference between these two words in the world of #ArmyAcquisition and #ArmyMedicine.

    Keep up with the USAMMDA vlogs series on our YouTube channel for an inside look at the work USAMMDA does to develop lifesaving medical capabilities for our Warfighters: https://www.youtube.com/user/USAMMDA

    Date Taken: 05.18.2020
    Date Posted: 06.08.2020
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 755318
    VIRIN: 200518-O-IH391-154
    Filename: DOD_107845951
    Length: 00:03:05
    Location: FORT DETRICK, MD, US 
    This work, Materiel vs. Material Vlog, by Ashley Force, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Army
    Materiel
    Army Medicine
    Vlog
    Army Acquisition
    USAMMDA
    Army Futures Command
    USAMRDC

