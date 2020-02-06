U.S. Soldiers with the 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade align a vehicle as it is loaded on a train at Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg in preparation for the brigade's deployment to the Central Command area of responsibility. The vehicles, and other equipment, will be transported to the brigade's mobilization station and areas of operations overseas. This is the largest logistics operation for the 28th ECAB in over a decade. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Justin Thomas)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2020 14:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|755317
|VIRIN:
|200608-Z-IK914-012
|Filename:
|DOD_107845944
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|MECHANICSBURG, PA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Rail operations prior to deployment, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
