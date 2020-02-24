Here from DLA's Joint Reserve Force Senior Enlisted Leaders
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2020 14:01
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|755311
|VIRIN:
|200224-D-LU733-638
|Filename:
|DOD_107845886
|Length:
|00:04:29
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Senior Enlisted Leader Command Message Open Captioned, by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT