    Alaska Army National Guard SPC. Sarah Meese wishes her son a happy 4th.

    AK, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2020

    Video by Sgt. Heidi Kroll 

    297TH Regional Support Group

    SPC. Meese wishes her son and friends a Happy 4th of July.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2020
    Date Posted: 06.08.2020 12:10
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 755288
    VIRIN: 200605-A-HS490-236
    Filename: DOD_107845634
    Length: 00:00:11
    Location: AK, US
    Hometown: ANCHORAGE, AK, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alaska Army National Guard SPC. Sarah Meese wishes her son a happy 4th., by SGT Heidi Kroll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Independence Day

