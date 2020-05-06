Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    What is a Striker?

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Enrique Barcelo 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Medics at Kirtland AFB show off what it means to be a Striker in this video series from Global Strike Command June 5, 2020.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2020
    Date Posted: 06.08.2020 11:55
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 755283
    VIRIN: 200605-F-PM546-001
    Filename: DOD_107845495
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, What is a Striker?, by SSgt Enrique Barcelo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Medical
    Global Strike Command
    377 MDG
    Big Base Bigger Mission
    What is a Striker

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT