    Freedom 1 Fitness Center Phase III Reopening 08 JUNE 2020

    MOODY AFB, GA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2020

    Video by Airman Megan Estrada 

    23d Wing Public Affairs

    Dependents, DoD civilians, and retirees the Freedom I Fitness Center will be open for your use starting Monday, June 8th! Get a first look at the new procedures you should expect to see at the facility.

    Date Taken: 06.04.2020
    Date Posted: 06.08.2020 11:16
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 755279
    VIRIN: 200604-F-WE075-035
    Filename: DOD_107845438
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: MOODY AFB, GA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Freedom 1 Fitness Center Phase III Reopening 08 JUNE 2020, by Amn Megan Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Georgia
    Air Combat Command
    ACC
    9th Air Force
    Moody Air Force Base
    United States Air Force
    U.S. Air Force
    USAF
    Flying Tigers
    Ninth Air Force
    MAFB
    Attack-Rescue-Prevail
    Team Moody: 23d Wing

