WSMR COVID-19 update 73

WSMR Commander Brig. Gen. David Trybula talks about the new policies in effect at the Frontier Club when it reopens.
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2020 10:53
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|755274
|VIRIN:
|200608-A-UY615-498
|Filename:
|DOD_107845367
|Length:
|00:06:08
|Location:
|WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT