    389th Fighter Squadron Homecoming BROLL Package 11

    MOUNTAIN HOME A.F.B., ID, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2020

    Video by Airman Gary Hilton 

    366th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Documentation of the 389th Fighter Squadron's return to Mountain Home A.F.B.

    Date Taken: 06.05.2020
    Date Posted: 06.08.2020 11:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 755272
    VIRIN: 200601-F-IK699-011
    Filename: DOD_107845335
    Length: 00:04:37
    Location: MOUNTAIN HOME A.F.B., ID, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 389th Fighter Squadron Homecoming BROLL Package 11, by Amn Gary Hilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    389th Fighter Squadron
    Homecoming
    F-15
    Family
    Pilots
    Maintainers
    Deployment
    Mountain Home AFB
    Gunfighters
    Thunderbolts
    366th Fighter Wing
    Operation Inherent Resolve

