245th Army Birthday Message from Task Force 46

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/755263" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The soldiers of the 46th Military Police Command/Task Force 46 share a message to soldiers on the Army's 245th birthday in Lansing, Michigan, June 8, 2020. Task Force 46 is U.S. Army North's flexible, adaptable headquarters responsible for supporting Department of Defense COVID-19 efforts, and providing command and control over DoD military assets as part of Defense Support of Civil Authorities in the event of an all hazards event of a chemical, biological, radiological, or nuclear incident in the homeland. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Brian Pearson)