    245th Army Birthday Message from Task Force 46

    LANSING, MI, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2020

    Video by Spc. Brian Pearson 

    46th Military Police Command

    The soldiers of the 46th Military Police Command/Task Force 46 share a message to soldiers on the Army's 245th birthday in Lansing, Michigan, June 8, 2020. Task Force 46 is U.S. Army North's flexible, adaptable headquarters responsible for supporting Department of Defense COVID-19 efforts, and providing command and control over DoD military assets as part of Defense Support of Civil Authorities in the event of an all hazards event of a chemical, biological, radiological, or nuclear incident in the homeland. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Brian Pearson)

    Date Taken: 06.08.2020
    Date Posted: 06.08.2020 10:16
    Location: LANSING, MI, US 
    This work, 245th Army Birthday Message from Task Force 46, by SPC Brian Pearson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

