DoDEA schools have been closed to students as a preventative measure due to COVID-19. Students have been given the resources to do distance learning from home.
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2020 09:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|755258
|VIRIN:
|200303-A-YW586-911
|Filename:
|DOD_107845185
|Length:
|00:06:18
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, DoDEA Elementary Distance Learning BROLL, by SGT Jonathan Latiuk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT