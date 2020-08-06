Camp As-Sayliyah Delivers Shout Outs For 245th Army Birthday
COL Steve Fabiano-Commander-Area Support Group Qatar
CSM Jose Hernandez-Command Sergeant Major-Area Support Group Qatar
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2020 09:03
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|755256
|VIRIN:
|200806-A-XX999-111
|Filename:
|DOD_107845166
|Length:
|00:02:04
|Location:
|QA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Camp As-Sayliyah Shout Outs (245th Army Birthday), by Martha Armstrong and David Gomes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT