The DoD is committed to delivering safe, quality moving and storage services to your family.
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2020 04:42
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|755245
|VIRIN:
|200601-A-JX791-329
|Filename:
|DOD_107845025
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Shipping Household goods during COVID-19, by SGT Miles Andrade and A1C Kelsey Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT