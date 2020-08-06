Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Garrison Commander wants you to beat his golf score

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    06.08.2020

    Video by Jason Tudor 

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    Play golf? Want a free round? Then all you have to do is beat the garrison commander's score (108) at the Rolling Hills Country Club in Baumholder, Germany! Watch the video for more information!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2020
    Date Posted: 06.08.2020 03:00
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 755241
    VIRIN: 200608-D-SK857-366
    Filename: DOD_107845003
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Garrison Commander wants you to beat his golf score, by Jason Tudor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    free
    golf
    KMC
    Baumholder
    FMWR
    Rheinland-Pfalz
    StrongEurope
    receration

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT