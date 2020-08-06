Play golf? Want a free round? Then all you have to do is beat the garrison commander's score (108) at the Rolling Hills Country Club in Baumholder, Germany! Watch the video for more information!
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2020 03:00
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|755241
|VIRIN:
|200608-D-SK857-366
|Filename:
|DOD_107845003
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Garrison Commander wants you to beat his golf score, by Jason Tudor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
