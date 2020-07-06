Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Utah and Mississippi Army National Guard members depart JB Andrews following civil unrest response efforts

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Erich Smith 

    National Guard Bureau

    B-Roll footage of Soldiers with the Utah and Mississippi Army National Guard departing Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, June 7, 2020, after supporting local and federal response efforts to civil disturbances that began late May in the District of Columbia.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2020
    Date Posted: 06.08.2020 01:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 755238
    VIRIN: 200607-Z-NB148-001
    Filename: DOD_107844943
    Length: 00:02:12
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US 
    Web Views: 15
    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Utah and Mississippi Army National Guard members depart JB Andrews following civil unrest response efforts, by TSgt Erich Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Utah Army National Guard
    Washington
    D.C.
    Joint Base Andrews
    District of Columbia
    Mississippi Army National Guard
    DC Civil Disturbances
    DC Civil Unrest

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT