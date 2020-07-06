B-Roll footage of Soldiers with the Utah and Mississippi Army National Guard departing Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, June 7, 2020, after supporting local and federal response efforts to civil disturbances that began late May in the District of Columbia.
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2020 01:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|755238
|VIRIN:
|200607-Z-NB148-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107844943
|Length:
|00:02:12
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US
|Web Views:
|15
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Utah and Mississippi Army National Guard members depart JB Andrews following civil unrest response efforts, by TSgt Erich Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
