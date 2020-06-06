A Coast Guard Air Station Sitka MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew works with Tenakee Springs Fire Department personnel and local emergency medical services personnel to medevac a 69-year-old woman who had suffered a leg injury and required medical care in Tenakee Springs, Alaska, June 6, 2020. The woman was safely transported to awaiting EMS in Sitka for further transport to a local hospital. U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station Sitka.
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2020 16:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|755236
|VIRIN:
|200606-G-G0217-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107844820
|Length:
|00:01:41
|Location:
|TENAKEE SPRINGS, AK, US
|Web Views:
|27
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard medevacs elderly woman near Tenakee Springs, Alaska, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT