    Coast Guard medevacs elderly woman near Tenakee Springs, Alaska

    TENAKEE SPRINGS, AK, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2020

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    A Coast Guard Air Station Sitka MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew works with Tenakee Springs Fire Department personnel and local emergency medical services personnel to medevac a 69-year-old woman who had suffered a leg injury and required medical care in Tenakee Springs, Alaska, June 6, 2020. The woman was safely transported to awaiting EMS in Sitka for further transport to a local hospital. U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station Sitka.

