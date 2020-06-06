Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Wing leadership works out with student flight

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TN, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. Jonathan Young 

    134th Air Refueling Wing

    Colonel Lee Hartley commander of the 134th Air Refueling Wing attends a physical training session with trainees awaiting to leave for Basic Military Training.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2020
    Date Posted: 06.07.2020 15:34
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 755231
    VIRIN: 200606-F-DS155-827
    Filename: DOD_107844744
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: TN, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wing leadership works out with student flight, by MSgt Jonathan Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Tennessee

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT