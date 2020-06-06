Colonel Lee Hartley commander of the 134th Air Refueling Wing attends a physical training session with trainees awaiting to leave for Basic Military Training.
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2020 15:34
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|755231
|VIRIN:
|200606-F-DS155-827
|Filename:
|DOD_107844744
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|TN, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Wing leadership works out with student flight, by MSgt Jonathan Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT