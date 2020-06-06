Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1AD Welcomes Soldiers Home

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Brown-Bell 

    1st Armored Division

    1st Armored Division Soldiers returned to Fort Bliss, Texas following a nine-month deployment to Afghanistan in support of coalition operations, Saturday, June 6, 2020. Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion Commander Lt. Col. Geoff Miller greeted Soldiers at El Paso International Airport as they departed the aircraft. The homecoming welcome looked very different in keeping with the health and safety considerations mandated by the Center for Disease Control and Department of Defense COVID-19 precautions. However, all Soldiers were able to greet their Families after being transported to Fort Bliss and will enter mandatory self-quarantine for 14 days. (US Army video by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Brown-Bell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2020
    Date Posted: 06.07.2020 12:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 755227
    VIRIN: 200606-A-AP391-529
    Filename: DOD_107844647
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1AD Welcomes Soldiers Home, by SSG Nicholas Brown-Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Homecoming
    Fort Bliss
    Redeployment
    1AD
    Iron Soldiers
    1st Armored Division
    Afghanistan

