1AD Welcomes Soldiers Home

1st Armored Division Soldiers returned to Fort Bliss, Texas following a nine-month deployment to Afghanistan in support of coalition operations, Saturday, June 6, 2020. Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion Commander Lt. Col. Geoff Miller greeted Soldiers at El Paso International Airport as they departed the aircraft. The homecoming welcome looked very different in keeping with the health and safety considerations mandated by the Center for Disease Control and Department of Defense COVID-19 precautions. However, all Soldiers were able to greet their Families after being transported to Fort Bliss and will enter mandatory self-quarantine for 14 days. (US Army video by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Brown-Bell)
06.06.2020
06.07.2020
|Video Productions
|755227
|200606-A-AP391-529
|DOD_107844647
|00:00:45
FORT BLISS, TX, US
|7
|2
|2
|0
