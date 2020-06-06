Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tropical Storm Cristobal

    UNITED STATES

    06.06.2020

    Courtesy Video

    403rd Wing/Public Affairs

    The Air Force Reserve’s 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron flew Tropical Storm Cristobal in the Gulf of Mexico June 6, 2020. The Hurricane Hunters were tasked to fly a fixed mission to locate the center of Cristobal and the data gathered was sent to the National Hurricane Center for their weather model forecasts. (U.S. Air Force video by Maj. Mark Withee)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2020
    Date Posted: 06.07.2020 09:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 755214
    VIRIN: 200606-F-F3652-1001
    Filename: DOD_107844574
    Length: 00:01:58
    Location: US
    Hurricane Hunters
    Keesler AFB
    Super Hercules
    AFRC
    53rd WRS
    U.S. Air Force Reserve
    WC-130J
    403rd Wing
    Reserve Citizen Airmen
    Reserve Ready
    Reserve Resilient
    Weather Ready
    Ready AF

