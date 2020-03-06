DC Airmen talks of her love of community during protests

During her first mission, an Airman from the 113th Wing DC Air National Guard, talks about being a part of a joint mission with the D.C. Army National Guard and her love for her community. Guardsmen have responded to the call to assist civil authorities to ensure the protection of life and property while balancing the right to peacefully protest. The D.C. National Guard is always ready and proud to support our community.
|06.03.2020
|06.07.2020 15:03
|755213
|200603-Z-XU624-576
|DOD_107844553
|00:00:30
|DC, US
|3
|1
|1
|0
