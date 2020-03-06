Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DC Airmen talks of her love of community during protests

    DC, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2020

    Video by Sgt. John Stephens 

    715th Public Affairs Detachment

    During her first mission, an Airman from the 113th Wing DC Air National Guard, talks about being a part of a joint mission with the D.C. Army National Guard and her love for her community. Guardsmen have responded to the call to assist civil authorities to ensure the protection of life and property while balancing the right to peacefully protest. The D.C. National Guard is always ready and proud to support our community.

    This work, DC Airmen talks of her love of community during protests, by SGT John Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

