SGT Mariette wins the Maj. Gen. Keith L. Ware Communications Award

U.S. Army Sgt. Sydney Mariette of the 34th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade wins the Keith L. Ware Communications Award Competition for the year 2019. Mariette is currently deployed in support of Operation Inherent Resolve and Spartan Shield. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Andrew Garcia)
|06.05.2020
|06.07.2020 09:15
|Package
|755212
|200528-A-JY365-1264
|DOD_107844548
|00:02:04
|CAMP TAJI, IQ
|ST. PAUL, MN, US
|5
|1
|1
|0
