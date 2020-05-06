Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SGT Mariette wins the Maj. Gen. Keith L. Ware Communications Award

    CAMP TAJI, IRAQ

    06.05.2020

    Video by Spc. Andrew Garcia 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve   

    U.S. Army Sgt. Sydney Mariette of the 34th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade wins the Keith L. Ware Communications Award Competition for the year 2019. Mariette is currently deployed in support of Operation Inherent Resolve and Spartan Shield. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Andrew Garcia)

    Date Taken: 06.05.2020
    Date Posted: 06.07.2020 09:15
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 755212
    VIRIN: 200528-A-JY365-1264
    Filename: DOD_107844548
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: CAMP TAJI, IQ 
    Hometown: ST. PAUL, MN, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SGT Mariette wins the Maj. Gen. Keith L. Ware Communications Award, by SPC Andrew Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

