    DEFENDER Europe 20 Plus - Polish MILES install

    KONOTOP, POLAND

    06.06.2020

    Video by Spc. Javan Johnson 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. contractors from Raytheon, assists Polish soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 12 Mechanized
    Brigade, with installing Multiple Integrated Laser Engagement Systems at Drawsko Pomorskie Training
    Area, Poland, June 6, 2020. Exercise Allied Spirit, a DEFENDER-Europe 20 linked exercise, originally
    scheduled for May, takes place at Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area, Poland, June 15-19, 2020.
    Approximately 6,000 U.S. and Polish Soldiers are taking part in the exercise. The modified exercise will
    test a division-sized unit's ability to conduct a deliberate water crossing, integrate with alliance
    capabilities, and establish a common intelligence operation picture. The exercise, modified in response to
    COVID-19, operates in accordance with the guidance directed by DoD and host nations. All U.S. Soldiers
    and civilians involved in the exercise completed a 14-day quarantine and were tested for COVID-19 upon
    arrival with additional health screenings if necessary. For more information about Allied Spirit and
    DEFENDER-Europe, visit www.eur.army.mil/DefenderEurope. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Javan Johnson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2020
    Date Posted: 06.07.2020 07:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 755208
    VIRIN: 200606-A-LL671-001
    Filename: DOD_107844528
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: KONOTOP, PL
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DEFENDER Europe 20 Plus - Polish MILES install, by SPC Javan Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

