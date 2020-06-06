U.S. contractors from Raytheon, assists Polish soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 12 Mechanized
Brigade, with installing Multiple Integrated Laser Engagement Systems at Drawsko Pomorskie Training
Area, Poland, June 6, 2020. Exercise Allied Spirit, a DEFENDER-Europe 20 linked exercise, originally
scheduled for May, takes place at Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area, Poland, June 15-19, 2020.
Approximately 6,000 U.S. and Polish Soldiers are taking part in the exercise. The modified exercise will
test a division-sized unit's ability to conduct a deliberate water crossing, integrate with alliance
capabilities, and establish a common intelligence operation picture. The exercise, modified in response to
COVID-19, operates in accordance with the guidance directed by DoD and host nations. All U.S. Soldiers
and civilians involved in the exercise completed a 14-day quarantine and were tested for COVID-19 upon
arrival with additional health screenings if necessary. For more information about Allied Spirit and
DEFENDER-Europe, visit www.eur.army.mil/DefenderEurope. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Javan Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2020 07:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|755208
|VIRIN:
|200606-A-LL671-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107844528
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|KONOTOP, PL
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, DEFENDER Europe 20 Plus - Polish MILES install, by SPC Javan Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
