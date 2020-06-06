DEFENDER Europe 20 Plus - Polish MILES install

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/755208" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. contractors from Raytheon, assists Polish soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 12 Mechanized

Brigade, with installing Multiple Integrated Laser Engagement Systems at Drawsko Pomorskie Training

Area, Poland, June 6, 2020. Exercise Allied Spirit, a DEFENDER-Europe 20 linked exercise, originally

scheduled for May, takes place at Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area, Poland, June 15-19, 2020.

Approximately 6,000 U.S. and Polish Soldiers are taking part in the exercise. The modified exercise will

test a division-sized unit's ability to conduct a deliberate water crossing, integrate with alliance

capabilities, and establish a common intelligence operation picture. The exercise, modified in response to

COVID-19, operates in accordance with the guidance directed by DoD and host nations. All U.S. Soldiers

and civilians involved in the exercise completed a 14-day quarantine and were tested for COVID-19 upon

arrival with additional health screenings if necessary. For more information about Allied Spirit and

DEFENDER-Europe, visit www.eur.army.mil/DefenderEurope. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Javan Johnson)