The Coalition is in Syria to help stabilize the territory held by partner forces. We work with our Syrian partners to ensure that any residual Daesh networks are destroyed.
التحالف في سوريا للمساعدة في استقرار الأراضي التي تسيطر عليها قوات شريكة. ونحن نعمل مع شركائنا السوريين لضمان تدمير أي شبكات متبقية من شبكة داعش
Hêzen hevpeyman li Sûrîyê ye ji bo aramkirina axa ku ji hêla hêzên hevkar ve hatî desteser kirin alîkar be. Em bi hevalbendên xwe yên Sûrî re dixebitin da ku her torên Daîşê yên mayî hilweşînin.
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2020 06:28
|Category:
|Video ID:
|755206
|VIRIN:
|200423-A-SB126-045
|Filename:
|DOD_107844508
|Length:
|00:00:34
|Location:
|SY
This work, Live Fire Exercise in Syria, by SGT Cambrin Bassett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
