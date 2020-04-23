Live Fire Exercise in Syria

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Coalition is in Syria to help stabilize the territory held by partner forces. We work with our Syrian partners to ensure that any residual Daesh networks are destroyed.



التحالف في سوريا للمساعدة في استقرار الأراضي التي تسيطر عليها قوات شريكة. ونحن نعمل مع شركائنا السوريين لضمان تدمير أي شبكات متبقية من شبكة داعش



Hêzen hevpeyman li Sûrîyê ye ji bo aramkirina axa ku ji hêla hêzên hevkar ve hatî desteser kirin alîkar be. Em bi hevalbendên xwe yên Sûrî re dixebitin da ku her torên Daîşê yên mayî hilweşînin.