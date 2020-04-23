Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Live Fire Exercise in Syria

    SYRIA

    04.23.2020

    Video by Sgt. Cambrin Bassett 

    Special Operations Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve

    The Coalition is in Syria to help stabilize the territory held by partner forces. We work with our Syrian partners to ensure that any residual Daesh networks are destroyed.

    التحالف في سوريا للمساعدة في استقرار الأراضي التي تسيطر عليها قوات شريكة. ونحن نعمل مع شركائنا السوريين لضمان تدمير أي شبكات متبقية من شبكة داعش

    Hêzen hevpeyman li Sûrîyê ye ji bo aramkirina axa ku ji hêla hêzên hevkar ve hatî desteser kirin alîkar be. Em bi hevalbendên xwe yên Sûrî re dixebitin da ku her torên Daîşê yên mayî hilweşînin.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2020
    Date Posted: 06.07.2020 06:28
    Category:
    Video ID: 755206
    VIRIN: 200423-A-SB126-045
    Filename: DOD_107844508
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: SY
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Live Fire Exercise in Syria, by SGT Cambrin Bassett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Live Fire
    Coalition
    Syria
    ESSA
    777
    SOJTF-OIR
    DefeatDaesh

